PD: 2 shot near Stratosphere hotel-casino

Metro police at the scene of a shooting near Stratosphere hotel-casino on May 4, 2017/ (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas police are investigating an overnight shooting Thursday that injured two people near the Stratosphere hotel-casino.

Officers responded to a shot fired call in the 1800 block of Fairfield Avenue before 1:30 a.m.

Metro said two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds at that location and transported to the University Medical Center in unknown condition.

The incident remains under investigation, according to authorities, as no further information was made immediately available.

