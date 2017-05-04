Abandoned building catches fire near LV Strip - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Abandoned building catches fire near LV Strip

Posted: Updated:
Fire crews battle flames at vacant building on Dean Martin Drive on May 4, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Fire crews battle flames at vacant building on Dean Martin Drive on May 4, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Firefighters were called to the scene of a building fire early Thursday morning near the Las Vegas Strip. 

Authorities responded to heavy smoke and flames being reported from a vacant building located at 5285 Dean Martin Drive, near Hacienda Avenue and Interstate 15, at about 3:15 a.m.

All travel lanes on Dean Martin Drive were closed while crews battled the flames. 

