Abandoned building catches fire near LV Strip

Fire crews battle flames at vacant building on Dean Martin Drive on May 4, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Firefighters were called to the scene of a building fire early Thursday morning near the Las Vegas Strip.

Authorities responded to heavy smoke and flames being reported from a vacant building located at 5285 Dean Martin Drive, near Hacienda Avenue and Interstate 15, at about 3:15 a.m.

All travel lanes on Dean Martin Drive were closed while crews battled the flames.

