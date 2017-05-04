Police warn about pet dangers as temps, cars heat up

The dog days of summer are almost here and veterinarians warned that when the sun is scorching, pet owners need to take extra precautions.

Veterinarian Travis Pond at American Pet Hospital said the biggest concern is animals locked inside cars on the hottest days of the year.

"Temperatures in the hot car will climb so fast, especially during the summer, animals can go from being fine to critical in a matter of minutes. Fifteen, 20 minutes the car can get so hot and their body temperatures will rise and become a true emergency," Dr. Pond said.

In Nevada it’s illegal to leave an animal locked inside a hot car.

People have been sharing this message around Facebook that says police give permission to take a picture of the trapped animal and temperature and then break the car window:

"The Police are now saying if you see a dog locked in a car in hot weather, take a picture of the dog and the car. If someone is with you, get them to bring up the weather for your area on their phone so you can screen shot the temp, then break the car window. This way, you will not be charged with criminal damage and it gives the police photo evidence to take the dog owners to court. Can everyone please copy and paste this information to prevent this cruel act from happening? Summer is coming!"

But Henderson Police and Clark County Animal Control said that’s false and they don’t condone breaking anyone’s window.

If you call 9-1-1 or animal control instead of taking matters into your own hands, officers said they can break a window if necessary, so no one else is on the hook. Police can also issue a citation to the pet owner.

