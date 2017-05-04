Police: Man used Craigslist to prey on women

A man is accused of targeting women on Craigslist and assaulting them.

Police said Bobby Brown, 41, found women in the 'casual encounters' section of the site and arranged to meet women for a sexual encounter.

According to police, Brown met with his victims and demanded sex at gun point.

The first situation happened on April 1.

Police said Brown and his first victim started texting. The victim agreed to meet Brown at an apartment if he paid $160.

After meeting Brown at an apartment, police said the victim grew nervous and tried to leave but Brown pointed his gun and pushed her back inside the apartment.

According to police, Brown forced the victim to have sex twice. She later jumped out of an apartment window to escape.

A second woman claimed to have a similar encounter, according to the arrest report.

Police said Brown and the victim texted back and forth and then decided to meet up in front of an apartment.

Brown and the victim got into a car and then Brown pulled a gun and demanded sex. The woman refused and Brown took off.

Police were able to use Brown's phone to find him and arrest him, according to the arrest report.

Brown is accused of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon and robbery with a deadly weapon among other crimes.

