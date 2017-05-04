Apartment residents frustrated over persistent scorpion problems

Scorpions have made their way into Valley neighborhoods. (Source: Associated Press)

Jeremy Barnard keeps the scorpion that stung his girlfriend inside a jar.

"It's still very alive, active and very angry," he said, showing the pest to the room.

Becky Rosales said she had just gotten home and went to watch TV when she was stung several times.

"The scorpion had climbed up the couch, in between my legs, and ... it started stinging me repeated times," Rosales said. She said she's allergic to the venom, so the series of stings sent her to the hospital.

"I just felt like my arm was on fire ... I jumped up, screamed bloody murder and blacked out," Rosales said, showing off sting marks near her wrist. "You can you see the two sting marks and it went all the way up my hand."

It wasn't the first time they've seen the pests in their unit at Griffis Cornerstone Park Apartments. This was the third scorpion they've seen, in just a matter of months.

The couple pays extra for pest control and the lease even reads "Resident may request reasonable extermination services at any time," but Barnard said the complex's response isn't reasonable.

"All they did was put some traps, cardboard traps, outside my door and outside my balcony and that was it," Barnard recalled. "I picked them up three months after they laid them down; no scorpion was ever in there."

"It's scary. I have a small dog and I cannot in good faith leave her here and feel safe," Barnard said.

Several neighbors shared similar fears, and similar stories about the pests, and still they said nothing serious ever gets done.

"This is supposed to be my sanctuary to come home to, and I cant even sit on my own couch. I'm shaking sitting here, I'm petrified," Rosales said. "We have a very serious problem here. If it's one problem, one complaint, completely understandable. But it's this building, that building, that building across the street, that building where do you draw the line?"

Griffis Cornerstone Park Apartments, managers did not return phone calls from FOX5.

