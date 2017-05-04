Teen arrested for deadly apartment shooting following fight

Nathan Ivey was arrested for murder after a shooting death stemming from a fight. (LVMPD)

Police arrested 19-year-old Nathan Ivey Tuesday night for the shooting homicide of 48-year-old Michael Reiger.

Police said the shooting happened on April 26, just before midnight. They said it started as an argument between five or six people, then escalated to shots fired.

"I heard a gun shot, and then I went outside and saw a guy on the ground," Penny Bas, who lives nearby and called police, said.

"I was scared, really scared, and I didn't know what to think, like oh my gosh whats going on," Bas said.

Police found Reiger dead, and another man was injured but taken to the hospital.

Reiger's family members said they don't know how the fight started, but that nobody deserved to die like this.

"You executed him like he was just some f*** dog running around the neighborhood biting people, and that's not true. He was somebody's dad, somebody's brother, somebody's son," Reiger's brother said.

Police arrested Ivey in the northwest part of the valley. He faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

