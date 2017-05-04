Valley teens looking to make a statement with latest prom fashions

Sharelle Moore tried on prom dresses at Of 79 in Las Vegas. (FOX5)

During prom season, students like Sharelle Moore said they are drawn to the glitz and glam.

"I just want to glow in the dark, literally," Moore said.

For this high school senior, prom dress shopping is all about the hottest trends on the red carpets, worn by the biggest names in show business.

"Like Kylie Jenner ... how they always wear diamonds and it's really 'blingy' and the fur is in now," Moore said.

As the 18-year-old geared up for her final high school dance, she said in the back of her mind, were the outfits that have gone viral, from the flashy to the political. Toward the end of April a Florida teen caught the nations attention with her Black Lives Matter dress. It had the faces of dozens of people gunned down by police under questionable circumstances. Moore said that is what prom is for: making a statement.

"She chose to put faces on her dress," Moore said. "Those faces were faces that went all over the nation and caused so many emotions to rise."

Moore said she is trying to make a statement herself, so she visited Of 70 Studio inside the Galleria mall for her dress.

"We are your stylist," store owner Oscar Cruz said. "When you come to the store, we help you select the best gown, the best color, fashion trends, your make up, your hair."

Cruz said this year, the big trend is floral print, but that's not all.

"A lot of beads a lot of rhinestones and the other side is too simple, too plain," he said. "We have both."

Store owners said Of 79 is one of the premier shops for one of a kind designs, but is there a line between what is good for a teen and what is too adult?

"Now fashion is too sexy," said Cruz. "Honestly we need to work with the customer, with the girls and their parents, to make a nice selection."

Cruz said he liked to dress his clients specifically for their occasion.

"It's a prom," Cruz said. "You want to show you look classy and elegant."

The risqué look wasn't up Moore's ally, but she said she is ready to make an entrance that no one at Western High School will forget.

"For my prom dress ... I want it to be fluffy and a lot of sparkles, so what it's dark I can still shine," Moore said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.