Nevada implementing 80 mph speed limit on I-80

Nevada transportation officials are raising the speed limit from 75 mph to 80 mph on a rural stretch of Interstate 80.

Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese says the state's new top legal speed will take effect as soon as signs are posted. That could be as early as mid-May.

The 130-mile section will span Fernley to Winnemucca and exclude the portion of I-80 running through the town of Lovelock.

Highways and the eastern half of I-80 in Nevada will not be affected by the change.

Republican Sen. Don Gustavson of Sparks sponsored legislation in 2015 allowing the department to establish speed limits as high as 80 mph.

Ragonese says the department conducted a study on 24 segments of I-80 in 2016 and may decide to raise the limit in other areas in the future.

