Bicyclist killed in crash near Decatur and Vegas identified

A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Vegas Drive and Decatur. (FOX5)

Medical examiners have identified a bicyclist killed in a crash Monday.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, 35-year-old Benito San Pedro Augustin died in the crash.

Police said Augustin was riding across Decatur Boulevard near Vegas Drive when he was struck by a 2005 GMC Envoy. It was unclear if he was riding in a marked crosswalk.

The driver of the GMC remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

