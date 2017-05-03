Nevada health panel OKs strict insulin price disclosure bill - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada health panel OKs strict insulin price disclosure bill

The Nevada Legislative Building is shown in an undated image. (File) The Nevada Legislative Building is shown in an undated image. (File)
CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

A proposal aiming to force pharmaceutical companies to disclose how they set insulin prices has cleared its first hurdle at the Nevada Legislature.

Senate Bill 265 would mandate that drugmakers annually disclose insulin list prices, manufacturing costs, research investments and profits.

Pharmaceutical companies would also have to notify the state 90 days before making any changes to insulin prices.

Supporters claim disclosure would prompt manufacturers to lower prices, but market experts say transparency alone won't lower patient costs.

Republicans argue the Democratic bill seeking the nation's strictest drug-price disclosure rules does not go far enough. They want insurers and industry middle-men to publicize discounts they get from drugmakers.

A Senate health panel voted 4-1 to send the bill forward to a finance committee Wednesday.

The vote followed proponents' move to abandon their original goal to cap insulin prices.

