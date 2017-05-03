Man arrested for Dec. murder of 10-month-old in North Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man arrested for Dec. murder of 10-month-old in North Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Stephen Gayles was booked on a murder charge after the death of a baby. (NLVPD) Stephen Gayles was booked on a murder charge after the death of a baby. (NLVPD)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

A man was arrested Wednesday in the Dec. death of a 10-month-old baby in North Las Vegas.

Stephen Gayles, 26, was booked on a warrant for murder and two counts of child abuse, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Appaloosa Hills on Dec. 4, after a report of a small child not breathing. The 10-month-old boy was taken to University Medical Center Pediatrics and died within days, police said. The infant was in the "care" of the suspect when he stopped breathing.

Police said Gayles was arrested in the 5400 block of South Durango Drive.

