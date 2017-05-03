81-year-old Henderson man died of heart problems, not fire, after RV burns

An elderly man succumbed to his injuries in a RV fire (Google/FOX5).

The Clark County Coroner said an 81-year-old Henderson man who tried to put out a recreational vehicle fire died from heart problems and "strenuous activity."

He was identified as 81-year-old Milton Benson. The RV fire occurred near Boulder Highway and Sunset Road on April 4.

According to the Henderson Fire Department, Benson attempted to put the fire out with a hose. Bystanders pulled him away from the vehicle.

Benson was taken to University Medical Center Trauma Unit with life-threatening injuries, where he died.

A bystander was treated for smoke inhalation but declined to be transported, the department said.

Flames were put out "quickly" but an investigator remained on scene.

The exact cause of death is listed as "cardiac dysrhythmia, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and strenuous activity.

The cause of the fire was determined as "accidental."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.