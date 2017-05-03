You can fly in zero-G with William Shatner in Las Vegas this summer

ZERO-G Experience is offering a flight to weightlessness with William Shatner on August 4, 2017. (Source: ManfredBaumann.com, left; ZERO-G Experience)

With Star Trek fans planning to descend on Las Vegas this summer, a company is offering a chance for folks to fly weightlessly with Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner.

Reservations for the ZERO-G Experience adventure with Shatner are open to the public. For $9,950 a seat, plus five-percent tax, you will get a chance to fly on board a specialized aircraft to an atmospheric point of weightlessness.

On top of accompanying Shatner, the adventure includes a flight suit, a "regravitation celebration", certificate of weightless completion, and photos and video with you and the famed actor.

"Going weightless will turn a dream into reality," said Shatner. "I've always wondered what it would be like to actually explore the Final Frontier and now I have the opportunity to experience zero gravity firsthand. It will be an incredible adventure."

The experience is part of a partnership between ZERO-G and Roddenberry Adventures.

The flight is set for August 4 and tickets are limited. You can reserve your spot at this link.

The official Star Trek Convention is set for August 2-6 at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino.

