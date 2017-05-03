Police identify pedestrian critically injured in crash near Silver Sevens casino

A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash on May 3, 2017. (Isaac Torres/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police identified 59-year-old Jack Jordan as the man who was critically injured in a crash near the Silver Sevens Hotel and Casino Wednesday morning. Two young girls suffered minor injuries.

The incident occurred at 11:23 a.m. in the 500 block of Flamingo Road, near Paradise Road.

Police said Rosa Lopez, 24, was heading east on Flamingo in a Dodge Ram with two girls, ages one and two. When she took a left turn onto South Palos Verde Street, they were hit by a Chevrolet Express, driven by 22-year-old Ajanae Travis, who was heading west on Flamingo. The crash sent Travis off the road, hitting Jordan on the sidewalk.

Everyone involved was taken to Sunrise Hospital. Lopez was uninjured. Travis also suffered minor injuries, police said.

Jordan was thrown about 20 feet during the collision, police said.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation.

