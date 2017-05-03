AAA offering Tipsy Tow for Cinco de Mayo Friday

For those looking to fiesta on Cinco de Mayo Friday, AAA's Tipsy Tow program will be available to give a ride home.

The auto club said the free service will be available at 6 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. the following Saturday. A tow truck will give a one-way ride for drivers and their vehicles to their homes.

You, a friend, or a bartender can hail your Tipsy Tow by calling 1-800-222-4357. The request for a "Tipsy Tow" must be stated and the name, address, phone number, and vehicle/driver location of the driver must be provided.

As part of the free service, AAA is reminding folks about the costs of a first-time DUI conviction in Nevada. The average cost is $10,000, which includes fines, restitution, legal fees, and increased insurance costs. Chiefly, AAA wants folks to know about the physical toll of DUI crashes. Twenty percent of all traffic fatalities in Nevada were alcohol-related.

