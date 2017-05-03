1 person treated after fire inside Stratosphere hotel-casino

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire inside the Stratosphere hotel-casino Wednesday.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said crews responded to a call at the gaming property north of the Las Vegas Strip at 10:32 a.m.

The fire was in a men's restroom behind the front bell desk of the property, the fire department said. The fire was put out by a security agent with a fire extinguisher.

A security worker was treated for smoke inhalation and later released from care.

Toilet paper, toilet seat covers and a dispenser were burned in the fire. The estimated amount damage was $50.

The incident remains under investigation by Stratosphere security and arson investigators.

