Nevada brothel owner facing county code violation fight

Nevada's best-known legal brothel owner is being accused of violating regulations at a property he owns near a desert crossroads outside Las Vegas.

Nye County Commission Chairman Dan Schinhofen says Dennis Hof faces possible commission discipline May 17 on two code violations found at his brothel in Amargosa Valley.

Schinhofen says Hof could be fined or lose his license for the property about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Las Vegas.

It's called the Area 51 Death Valley Cathouse.

Hof says it's either a code inspection misunderstanding or political payback for his unsuccessful run last year as a Libertarian against incumbent Republican state Assemblyman James Oscarson.

Hof says each of the five women working at any given time has required sheriff's work cards and weekly medical clearance.

