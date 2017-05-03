Police vehicle hit at northwest Las Vegas intersection - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police vehicle hit at northwest Las Vegas intersection

Police said an officer was not seriously injured when a patrol vehicle was struck at a northwest Las Vegas intersection Wednesday.

Lt. C.J. Jenkins, of Las Vegas Metro police, reported the two-vehicle crash at Rancho and Vegas drives at 6:30 a.m.

A patrol vehicle with its lights and siren activated drove through the intersection, Jenkins said. Police believe the other vehicle failed to stop for the Metro cruiser, causing it to T-bone the officer.

Police described the officer's injuries as minor. A driver in the other vehicle was not injured.

The intersection was blocked as a result of the crash.

