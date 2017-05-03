Couple found dead in northwest Las Vegas identified

Police investigate the deaths of two people whose bodies were found at an apartment complex in northwest Las Vegas on May 3, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A husband and wife found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas were identified Thursday.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the couple as Jason Robertson, 54, and Jodeane Robertson, 52. Their cause of death remained pending.

Lt. CJ Jenkins, of Metro, said officers responded to the Tivoli Apartments at 4850 N. Rainbow Blvd., near Lone Mountain Road, at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after two people were found dead.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident, according to authorities.

Detectives said they believe Jason shot his Jodeane, and then himself, according to a release.

Police elaborated that they received a call from the supposed shooter in the case, who explained what he had done. K9 officers arrived and made entry to the unit, where two bodies were found, each with a single gunshot wound.

Police said a note was found at the residence and the deceased were a couple in their 50s with no history of domestic violence.

