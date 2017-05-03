Oxygen tank explosion sends 1 to hospital, displaces 6

Authorities at the scene of a reported townhouse fire in east Las Vegas on May 3, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Clark County firefighters and Metro police responded to an early morning townhouse fire in east Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to 749 Greenbriar Townhouse Way, near Desert Inn and Sandhill Roads, before 3 a.m. with flames reported at that location.

Authorities said an oxygen tank exploded at the residence and caused flames to spread quickly thereafter.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze once at the scene and police also assisted in the incident.

One person suffered 70 percent burns to their body in the fire and was transported to a hospital in unknown condition according to the CCFD.

The blaze displaced a total of six residents and fire officials said they are investigating what caused the oxygen tank to explode.

