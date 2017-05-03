Spaghetti Bowl ramp to reopen May 9 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Spaghetti Bowl ramp to reopen May 9

A computer animation details Project Neon plans. (Source: FOX5) A computer animation details Project Neon plans. (Source: FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The ramp connecting I-15 south to U.S. 95 north in downtown Las Vegas is expected to open at 6:00 a.m. May 9, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT said the 18-year-old 1,150-foot-long Spaghetti Bowl interchange ramp had been closed since October 26, 2016 for construction related to Project Neon.

The project is a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15. The 30-foot-tall, two-lane ramp sees 13,000 vehicles a day, according to NDOT.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving. For more information on the project, go to NDOTProjectNeon.com

