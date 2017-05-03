Stomach virus prompts North Las Vegas School to cancel Thursday and Friday classes

Somerset Academy in North Las Vegas canceled classes for Thursday and Friday this week due to a stomach virus spreading throughout the student body.

According to a letter to families, the school is taking "every possible precaution to prevent the transmission of the virus." The decision was made in a meeting of school administration, Academica representatives, the Somerset R.N. and agents from the Southern Nevada Health District.

The letter said students were being sent to school within 24 hours of having symptoms, putting others at risk. The cancellation allows for a four-day removal of students from the campus. It allows students to stay away from each other until May 8.

Any student with symptoms on or after May 8 will be required to be picked up by an adult and will not be allowed to return until 72 hours later, according to the letter.

All school events including clubs, athletics, competitions and performances will be canceled or postponed.

The school will be cleaned and disinfected by a "specially trained crew" throughout the rest of the week, the letter said.

