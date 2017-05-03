'Rocky' inspiration featured in new boxing movie 'Chuck'

Chuck Wepner, the inspiration for the movie "Rocky" is the focus of a new movie chronicling his rise to fame and fall from grace.

“Chuck” star and veteran actor Live Schreiber became infatuated with the story of a boxer that many have not hear of.

“He fought Sonny Liston, he fought George Foreman, he fought Muhammad Ali,” Schreiber said. “He fought so many great fighters and for us to not know his story is really kind of a shame.”

It was Wepner’s title fight against Ali in Cleveland that caught the attention of Sylvester Stallone. Watching the fight in Los Angeles, Stallone was inspired to create Rocky, the Academy Award winning movie that started a franchise that hasn't continued to make sequels for decades.

Wepner’s life was filled with fame and shame. It’s the personal side of the story that motivated Schreiber to get involved with the project.

“What started to emerge for me was this story of celebrity and that really tricky thing that when we all start to believe the essential lie of fame, that we're the most interesting person in the room, then we're in trouble,” Schreiber said. “I don't think anybody articulated this story better than Chuck Wepner.”

“Chuck” is rated “R” and will be released in Southern Nevada in mid-May.

