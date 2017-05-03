1 killed in shooting near Cheyenne and MLK in North Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 killed in shooting near Cheyenne and MLK in North Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
A portion of a North Las Vegas police cruiser is shown in an undated image. (File) A portion of a North Las Vegas police cruiser is shown in an undated image. (File)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Cheyenne Avenue Tuesday night, police said.

North Las Vegas Police said officers responded to the area at 8:45 p.m.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.