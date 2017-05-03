1 in critical condition, E. Charleston shuts down after motorcycle crash

One person was in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on E. Charleston. (Photo: Alberto Barrera)

One person was in critical condition after a motorcycle collided with a sedan on East Charleston and Fogg Street near Hollywood Boulevard, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police, the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital after being called to the scene at 8:20 p.m.

The intersection of Fogg and East Charleston was restricted due to debris from the crash. East Charleston was shut down in both directions at Stillwater Bridge and at Leilani and Fogg, police said.

