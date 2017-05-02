Detectives reexamine 2 suspects from 2015 Pahrump pet poisoning case

A family said they believe their dog was poisoned in Pahrump. (FOX5)

More animals have been poisoned and killed in Pahrump, and investigators have explained why they haven't closed in yet on a suspect.

Sergeant Michael Eisenloffel of the Nye County Sheriff's Office said his detectives investigated a very similar case in 2015. Pets in the same area suffered and died in the same way, after eating poisoned meat. He said deputies had two suspects and served a search warrant at one of their locations, but the investigation didn't result in enough proof to make an arrest.

It's unclear if the same person is responsible in every case, but both suspects are being reexamined, police said.

"It only takes a little bit of evidence to lead us to the point of probable cause to make an arrest," Eisenloffel said.

Judy Miers and her daughter Debbie Cullen said they remember 2015 all too well. Miers' dog died from poisoned hotdogs, and she's confident the same person is still killing pets. They don't live in Pahrump anymore, but they made the drive to raise awareness.

"Maximilian was his name, cute little poodle," Miers said. "He started shaking in the middle of the night having seizures ... it was rat poison. You could tell by looking at it."

The woman said she thinks she knows who is responsible, but officers couldn't confirm or deny if the person she described is a suspect.

"My mother is just convinced but you can't just go out and accuse someone. You have to have proof," Cullen said. "I don't think she ever will get over it."

"I miss him," Miers said. "Every day, I miss him."

The Homestead Animal Hospital confirmed four animals have died so far. Another dog, Clyde, is in critical condition.

"He can't pee," cried Clyde's owner. "He can't eat. He just throws up."

Deputies said at least three other pets have shown symptoms but did not go to the hospital.

Eisenloffel said a group of people have come together to offer reward money for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information on the poisonings is asked to call the Nye County Sheriff's Office at (775) 751-7000.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.