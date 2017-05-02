Woman killed in crash on Decatur near Harmon identified

A woman died in a crash on Decatur near Harmon Avenue on May 2, 2017. (LVACS)

A woman killed in a crash on Decatur Boulevard and University Avenue near Harmon Avenue Tuesday has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 64-year-old Alice Mohr, of Las Vegas, died as a result of the crash.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Mohr was transported to University Medical Center after the crash, but she died from her injuries.

Streets in the area were shut down as police investigated.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at 1:53 p.m., according to police.

