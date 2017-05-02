Boy charged as adult after killing on RTC bus

Police tape is put up next to a RTC bus in the area of Washington Avenue and Pecos Road after a deadly shooting on Dec. 15, 2016. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

A teen arrested over the weekend in connection to a deadly shooting on an RTC bus last Dec. was recognized by Nevada youth camp counselors who supervised him a year earlier.

In an arrest report, detectives identified the armed suspect in a Dec. 15, 2016 killing as Royal Love-Camp, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident. Love-Camp was booked into Clark County Juvenile Detention on April 29. He is being charged as an adult.

Police said Love-Camp was one of three juveniles who boarded a westbound bus on Washington Avenue near Lamb Boulevard. Citing witnesses and surveillance video, the arrest report stated one of the three individuals struck up a conversation with the girlfriend of 20-year-old Jonathan Potter, the victim in the case.

The topic of tattoos was brought up and one of the juveniles showed Potter's girlfriend a tat on his torso, police stated. As the bus approached a stop where all three juveniles got up, Potter struck one of them in the face.

Police said Love-Camp, who was wearing a gray sweatshirt at the time, got off the bus, pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun, racked a round in the chamber, aimed the gun at Potter, and fired a shot into the bus. Potter was hit in the upper body. All three juveniles ran off from the bus stop.

The bus continued on to Pecos Road and Washington Avenue, where police and medical personnel responded. Potter was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives observed blood spatters at the bus stop and inside the transit vehicle. They also recovered a .40 caliber casing bearing the head stamp "Federal 40 S&W".

In the days following the killing, Metro police released surveillance camera images of three people who they were seeking. Police said an anonymous tip helped identify the individuals, with Love-Camp as the shooter.

In addition, police were contacted by a supervisor and parole counselor at Caliente Nevada Youth Camp. Each recognized the person wearing a gray sweatshirt in the images as Love-Camp. The arrest report said the counselor informed police that the teen was on parole for robbery with a deadly weapon.

Detectives served a search warrant on the teen's home, where a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun was located. Ammunition consistent with the casing at the homicide scene was also found at the home

Police were then informed by a friend of Love-Camp's family that the shooter was the teen and that he was believed to have left the state for Pasadena, CA.

Love-Camp's charges include open murder and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle. The other two juveniles in the case were no longer considered suspects.

