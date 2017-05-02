Boy charged as adult after killing on RTC bus

Allegiant Air admitted they have been having a "challenging" time this week trying to serve customers at McCarran International Airport.More >
A man was arrested for pointing a gun at an off-duty Metro police detective in a Las Vegas church parking lot, according to Metro Police.More >
Las Vegas Metro police released the identity of the officer involved in a shooting Tuesday near the Las Vegas Strip.More >
A British IT expert who was credited with stopping a global cyber attack known as "WannaCry" was arrested by the FBI in Las Vegas.More >
Authorities said a 1-year-old child died after falling in a pool Wednesday night in east Las Vegas.More >
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >
A Las Vegas Metro Police officer was shot and a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting near the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon.More >
A trivia phone application called Givling is offering users funds to pay off student loan debt and mortgages.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a 4-year-old child was fatally shot in the southwest portion of the Valley Tuesday afternoon.More >
