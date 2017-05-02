Shooting investigated near Nellis and Vegas Valley

An investigation was under way Tuesday afternoon into a shooting near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive.

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed the investigation near a gas station in the area.

According to Officer Larry Hadfield, of Metro, investigators were trying to determine where the shooting took place. Police later determined the shooting was likely the result of an accidental discharge.

The injured person was wounded once in the thigh.

The victim's condition was not immediately disclosed.

