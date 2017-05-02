Venetian Las Vegas launches bookings via Facebook Messenger

The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip debuted on May 2, 2017, an active booking system made with the use of Facebook Messenger. (Source: Venetian Las Vegas)

The Venetian hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip is rolling out the first-of-its-kind automated booking offering that makes use of Facebook Messenger.

According to the Venetian, customers can get real-time rates for desired dates while also interacting with the hotel under its direct social booking channel.

The hotel touted the system as a first for an individual hotel and one of the first in the hospitality industry.

"As the social media space continues to evolve, we are excited to be a pioneer in using Facebook Messenger as a direct booking channel for guest reservations," said Lisa Marchese, chief marketing officer at The Venetian and The Palazzo, who also pointed out the growth and reliance on social networks.

The system uses Microsoft Cognitive Services, which actively analyzes and learns conversational patterns.

Venetian Las Vegas can be found on Facebook here.

