PD: Body found covered in concrete near Nelson's Landing

Lake Mead appears on the horizon in this photo from Monday, Nov. 10. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police homicide detectives were called to Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday after a body was reportedly found underneath concrete.

According to Metro, a call of the body came in at about 11:30 a.m. east of Nelson's Landing. Officer Larry Hadfield, of Metro, said the body was found covered in concrete.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area employees made the discovery Tuesday morning while working at Aztec Wash, and area near Nelson's Landing and the Colorado River. According to a National Park Service spokesperson, the workers noticed a foul smell, then saw a piece of exposed tarp. They called police, who dug up the cement-covered body.

"It's kind of shocking and unnerving," Curtis Gaul, who was kayaking in the area, said. "As I was coming down the road to exit, I saw the crime scene investigation van and a couple other SUVs ... it's too bad, this is a very beautiful area and this kind of tarnishes that."

A few miles up the road, Shauna Werly said she was working at El Dorado Canyon Mine Tours. She stopped when she saw the emergency vehicles heading toward the scene.

"I saw the coroner come through and then cop cars and then news crews," she said. "I've been out here for 23 years, and you really don't see that out here. I mean, this is the middle of nowhere."

Other details of the discovery were not immediately released.

