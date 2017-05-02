Hearing again reset for suspect in Bellagio jewelry heist

A preliminary hearing of evidence has been reset for a 20-year-old man accused of wearing a pig mask in a smash-and-grab jewelry store burglary at the Bellagio resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Prosecutor John Giordani said Tuesday the court date for Sebastian Gonzalez was rescheduled for May 18.

Gonzalez told police he was brought from Mexico City to Las Vegas under threat that his family would be harmed unless he took part in the break-in early March 25 at the Tesorini store.

Gonzalez remains jailed without bail and police are still seeking three other male suspects who got away after eluding casino security guards in a parking garage.

Gonzalez told police following their getaway plan had been to take the loot and catch a bus to Tijuana, Mexico.

