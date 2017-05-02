Court date set for father, girlfriend in boy's death case

Paul Jones and Latoya Williams-Miley make an appearance in court on May 2, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A judge in Las Vegas set a preliminary hearing July 13 for a father and his girlfriend accused of killing the man's 13-year-old son and burying the body in a makeshift grave.

Paul Darell Jones and Latoya Williams-Miley appeared together in court Tuesday with their attorneys to face murder charges in the death of Aaron Jones.

Police say the boy's body was found April 25 by his cousins beneath a pile of rocks in a vacant lot near a short-stay apartment where he lived with his father, Williams-Miley and 12 other children.

The father told police Aaron died in February after he struck him in the face.

Police say Williams-Miley told investigators she heard Jones hit the boy and the boy fall to the floor, but didn't know what happened to the boy after that.

