First-time Las Vegas visitor wins $110K at Westgate - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

First-time Las Vegas visitor wins $110K at Westgate

Posted: Updated:
A Florida resident won more than $110,000 playing at the Westgate. (Westgate) A Florida resident won more than $110,000 playing at the Westgate. (Westgate)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A woman celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas hit a huge jackpot at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

The unidentified Florida resident was visiting the Westgate and the city of Las Vegas for the first time over the weekend.

The resort said she was playing the SuperBook Super Penny Progressive when she won $110,947.

She also received an additional undisclosed gift from the resort.  

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.