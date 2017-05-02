First-time Las Vegas visitor wins $110K at Westgate

A Florida resident won more than $110,000 playing at the Westgate. (Westgate)

A woman celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas hit a huge jackpot at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

The unidentified Florida resident was visiting the Westgate and the city of Las Vegas for the first time over the weekend.

The resort said she was playing the SuperBook Super Penny Progressive when she won $110,947.

Congratulations on your $110,947 penny slot win! Welcome to the #WestgateResorts family! #ILoveWestgate pic.twitter.com/GeSqK3nzvE — Westgate Las Vegas (@Westgate_LV) April 30, 2017

She also received an additional undisclosed gift from the resort.

