Police investigating threat directed at Basic High School

Clark County School District informed parents Monday of a threat directed at Basic Academy of International Studies.

In an automated message sent through CCSD's ParentLink system, the school's principal Gerald Bustamante said Henderson police were investigating a message that was apparently left in an off-campus community park mentioning Basic.

On Tuesday, Scott Williams, the public information officer for Henderson police, said the graffiti message was not a credible threat, but an investigation was ongoing. Extra police patrols are expected at the school.

In addition, Henderson police said the graffiti was found at nearby Cinnamon Ridge Park.

CCSD said no classes were canceled as a result of the message. No arrest was immediately made.

As part of the school's message to parents, Bustamante urged them to talk to their children about the legal implications of making those claims:

"The situation provides us with an opportunity to remind parents to have discussions with your child regarding making threatening statements and that there are consequences that go with inappropriate conduct. It is also important for students and parents to report any possible suspicious activity or behavior to school administration and/or law enforcement. I would like to thank all parents and students who have reported what they have heard to school staff. It is only with your help and concern that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take proper action to protect our campus."

The message that was reported to Clark County School Police said: '(I'm going to) shoot up Basic next week, May 3 2017.'

"This is not a laughing matter in 2017," Scott Williams, of the Henderson Police Department said. "Sometimes, kids do it as a joke or they just want to do it as a prank. This is not something to be joked with."

Police investigated throughout the day and the school principal sent an email to parents saying in-part: "Making threats is a criminal action and I wanted you to know that the Clark County School District Police Department is investigating the matter, as well as taking precaution to ensure the safety of our campus."

Along with CCSD, Henderson Police and a special task force got involved.

Graffiti was removed, but photos of the message flooded Snapchat spreading an even bigger message for students.

"It's more important that we educate people on the subject," Jake said. "A lot of people take it like a joke."

Henderson Police said they have a suspect, but didn't name that person. Students said they believe the suspect is a teenager who was recently expelled.

"I don't think they should've kicked him out," Basic student Jake said. "They should've kept him for evaluation and proceeded from there, talked to his parents and try to get him some counseling, instead of just expelling him and letting him be off campus."

