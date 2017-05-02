Suspect on the loose after Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at 9:19 a.m. in the 1300 block of Sombrero Drive, near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road.

Police said one person was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury.

No arrests have been made, police said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

