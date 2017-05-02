Janet Jackson announces new world tour, stopping in Vegas

Janet Jackson accepts the ultimate icon: music dance visual award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 28, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Music icon Janet Jackson is going back on tour, and she's making a stop in Las Vegas!

Jackson made the announcement on her Twitter page Monday.

A special message from Janet for her fans. pic.twitter.com/VXa6h25ksK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 2, 2017

She's calling the tour the State of the World Tour. It is a continuation of her Unbreakable tour, which she canceled last year including a performance date in Las Vegas after she announced she wanted to start a family.

The tour will include performances of her hit songs, and it will also include fan favorites from her latest Unbreakable album. Jackson also says she will debut some new music on the tour.

The State of the World Tour will stop at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. Tickets range from $59 to $249 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 5, 2017. They can be purchased here.

