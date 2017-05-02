Tickets for these Las Vegas concerts are selling for $20 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Tickets for these Las Vegas concerts are selling for $20

Live Nation began offering tickets to shows for $20 on May 2, 2017. (Source: Live Nation/Ticketmaster) Live Nation began offering tickets to shows for $20 on May 2, 2017. (Source: Live Nation/Ticketmaster)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

It looks like $20 can go a long way in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Starting Tuesday, Live Nation is offering tickets to select concerts at its owned-and-operated and affiliated venues for just $20 a piece. The company's National Concert Day promotion lasts through May 9.

According to Live Nation's website, the offer is valid for the following Las Vegas area shows only:

  • May 4 & May 11: Steel Panther, House of Blues Las Vegas
  • May 7: Leela James, House of Blues Las Vegas
  • May 12: Train, MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • May 18: Enanitos Verdes, House of Blues Las Vegas
  • May 20: Chris Brown, MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • May 25: Marsha Ambrosius, House of Blues Las Vegas
  • May 28: New Kids on the Block, T-Mobile Arena
  • June 7: Yngwie Mamsteen, House of Blues Las Vegas
  • June 9: Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot, House of Blues Las Vegas
  • June 17: Boston, Park Theater
  • June 24: Queen + Adam Lambert, T-Mobile Arena
  • June 30: Future, T-Mobile Arena
  • July 8: Rise Against, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
  • July 14: Prince Royce, The Joint at Hard Rock
  • July 15: Goo Goo Dolls, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
  • July 22: Third Eye Blind, The Joint at Hard Rock
  • August 25: Rancid & Dropkick Murphys, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
  • Sept. 8: Lifehouse, The Beach of Mandalay Bay
  • Sept. 29: Sublime with Rome, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
  • Nov. 7: Blues Traveler, House of Blues Las Vegas

While accessing the special price may seem like a treasure hunt, the $20 tickets can be found on show pages under "Kickoff to Summer Special" or an option with the same wording.

You can cash in on the big savings at this link.

If you're looking for concerts outside of Las Vegas, check out a list here.

