Semi-truck hits gas pump then drives away in Las Vegas

A fire damaged a pump at a gas station on May 2, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

A semi-truck driver may not have realized the truck struck a gas pump causing a fire Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

The incident occurred at 5:20 a.m. at 3670 Paradise Road, near Twain Avenue.

Police said the semi-truck accidentally clipped a pump at the gas station and knocked it over. A fire ignited but it was quickly extinguished.

The driver of the semi-truck left the scene. Police said the driver may be unaware that it happened.

