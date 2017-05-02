Semi-truck hits gas pump then drives away in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Semi-truck hits gas pump then drives away in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
A fire damaged a pump at a gas station on May 2, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5) A fire damaged a pump at a gas station on May 2, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A semi-truck driver may not have realized the truck struck a gas pump causing a fire Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

The incident occurred at 5:20 a.m. at 3670 Paradise Road, near Twain Avenue. 

Police said the semi-truck accidentally clipped a pump at the gas station and knocked it over. A fire ignited but it was quickly extinguished. 

The driver of the semi-truck left the scene. Police said the driver may be unaware that it happened. 

