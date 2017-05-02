Pair in custody after ramming Metro cruiser during barricade

Crime tape blocks off the scene of a barricade on May 2, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A man and woman are in custody after an hours-long standoff in Las Vegas early Tuesday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to the area near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue after a man and woman matched the description of two people involved in a previous shooting. The pair got out of the vehicle they were in and police took the man into custody. Meanwhile, the woman went back in the car, rammed a Metro cruiser and locked herself in her vehicle.

The man informed police there was a firearm in the vehicle and the woman threatened suicide by cop, police said.

SWAT officers and negotiators responded to the barricade. The woman surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident at about 3:40 a.m., police said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police said the woman had outstanding warrants.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.