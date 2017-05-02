Raiders gear flying off local shelves - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Raiders gear flying off local shelves

Posted: Updated:
Matt Gutierrez carries a raiders flag by a sign welcoming visitors to Las Vegas on March 27, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher) Matt Gutierrez carries a raiders flag by a sign welcoming visitors to Las Vegas on March 27, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

With the Raiders committing to Las Vegas, locals pledged their allegiance also, buying new team merchandise wherever they can find it.  

“I love it,” Adam Ephrim, a local Raider fan, said. “[They have] new fabrics, new materials; we got them in so many different styles,” Ephrim said of the new paraphernalia.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Dennis Gullickson of the high demand for Raiders gear. Gullickson is the store manager at Uniform Sports at the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets. “We’re bringing in a lot of product."

A handful of other Las Vegas stores also said Raiders gear was in high demand.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.