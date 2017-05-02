Raiders gear flying off local shelves

With the Raiders committing to Las Vegas, locals pledged their allegiance also, buying new team merchandise wherever they can find it.

“I love it,” Adam Ephrim, a local Raider fan, said. “[They have] new fabrics, new materials; we got them in so many different styles,” Ephrim said of the new paraphernalia.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Dennis Gullickson of the high demand for Raiders gear. Gullickson is the store manager at Uniform Sports at the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets. “We’re bringing in a lot of product."

A handful of other Las Vegas stores also said Raiders gear was in high demand.

