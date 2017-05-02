Thousands march for May Day on Las Vegas Strip

Thousands of people took to Las Vegas Boulevard for a May Day Unity March. The march was one of many that took place nationwide, and while May Day is usually a day to fight for workers' rights, this march had demonstrators who also fought for immigrant rights.

"I am marching from my grandparents who are immigrants from Mexico. They worked very hard for me to get here so I'm working hard for them," Alisa Garcia, a high school senior who attended the march, said.

Mike Kagan brought his young daughter to demonstrate. He said he was marching for his neighbors.

"The idea that we can have an inclusive community that welcomes everybody; that's something I want my daughter to grow up with, something my parents wanted me to grow up with," Kagan said.

Not everyone on the Strip was for worker and immigrant rights. Ken Nuppenau is an immigrant from Germany, he wore a "Make America Great Again" hat to the rally.

"I'm a legal immigrant. I believe in immigration laws," he said.

Despite the differing opinions, the Las Vegas march stayed peaceful.

