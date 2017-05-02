Bicyclist killed in crash near Vegas Drive and Decatur

A bicyclist was killed in a crash on Vegas Drive and Decatur. (FOX5)

A bicyclist is dead after a crash near Vegas Drive and Decatur Boulevard Monday night, police said.

Police responded to the incident at 8:42 p.m. after a 2005 GMC Envoy collided with a 35-year-old man on a bike.

Citing witness statements and evidence at the scene, police said the GMC was traveling north on Decatur when it hit the bicyclist riding eastbound across the roadway. Conflicting witness statements indicated the bicyclist may or may not have been riding in the marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 77-year-old driver of the GMC remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Decatur was shut down in both directions as LVMPD's Fatal Detail responded.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

The bicyclist's death marked the 46th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction.

