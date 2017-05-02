Family suspects Pahrump pet poisoning after another dog dies

A family said they believe their dog was poisoned in Pahrump. (FOX5)

A Nye County family is grieving after their dog died from a possible poisoning.

The dog, Tink, has become the talk of the Comstock Park community, after local veterinarians said they've seen a pattern of animals coming in with the same symptoms.

Two dogs and one cat are now dead, all from the same area.

Doctors at the Homestead Animal Hospital said the animals all had similar symptoms, from constant vomiting to digestive problems.

The families also to the doctors all their dogs got sick from eating a piece of meat they believe was poisoned. The meat was thrown over the fence, but they aren't sure who the meat came from.

Doctors have treated the animals' initial signs of illness, but said it's very frustrating not knowing exactly what caused those symptoms.

"It's upsetting to think that anyone could potentially purposefully harm an animal, a doctor with Homestead Animal Shelter said. "So a lot of times we get cases where we don't know the full history, so that's why we do have blood tests and lab tests we can do to try to ascertain the truth about what is going on."

The animal hospital sent the food into a lab for toxicology screenings that are currently pending.

