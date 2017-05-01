Nevada senators move gay marriage update closer to ballot - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada senators move gay marriage update closer to ballot

Posted: Updated:
CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

Religious organizations and individual clergy members would have a constitutional right to refuse to recognize same-sex marriages in Nevada under a proposal state lawmakers are moving toward the 2020 ballot.

State senators voted 19-2 Monday to pass a measure seeking to delete a defunct provision of the state constitution that says Nevada will only recognize marriage between a man and a woman.

Assembly Joint Resolution 2 would state Nevada will recognize all marriages equally, regardless of gender. The religious exemption was added Monday.

The earliest Nevada voters could consider it would be in 2020.

A 2015 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage in every state.

Thirty-one states had enacted laws banning same-sex marriage before the ruling.

Ten other states have since considered deleting those laws. Most remain on the books, though invalid.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.