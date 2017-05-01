CCSD board eyes reorganization by next school year

CCSD Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky was flanked by members of the Board of Trustees to address reorganization on May 1, 2017. (FOX5)

It was a full house at Jydsup Elementary School Monday.

Teachers, students, representatives from Stations Casinos, and members from the Clark County School District came together for Teacher Appreciation Week. While students were singing and dancing to thank their teachers outside, members of the school board of trustees gathered to discuss the future of the district inside.

"This morning, I wanted to make a statement about AB469," Superintendent Pat Skorkowski said.

AB469 will reorganize the Clark County School District. It gives more power to individual schools with the help of parents, principals, and staff to make decisions for their own school.

The bill reads in part:

Assembly Bill No. 469–Assemblymen Frierson and Paul Anderson Joint Sponsors: Senators Ford and Roberson CHAPTER.......... AN ACT relating to education; reorganizing large school districts; requiring large school districts to deem each school in the district to be a local school precinct; transferring the authority to carry out certain responsibilities from the central administrative staff of large school districts to such local school precincts; requiring large school districts to allocate money to local school precincts to carry out the responsibilities transferred to the local school precincts; providing for the reorganization of the central administrative staff of large school districts; requiring a plan of operation to be developed for each local school precinct; requiring annual surveys to be administered to persons involved with local school precincts and to the central administrative staff of large school districts; providing for the continuation of an advisory committee to oversee the implementation of the reorganization of large school districts; repealing provisions requiring the reorganization of the Clark County School District; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.

"We are working hard to make sure that we have this in place because we know family engagements, parents working in a school, with our teachers, our support staff and our administrators, is the way to ensure success for our students," Skorkowski said.

The CCSD Board of Trustees said it expects the governor to sign the bill into law this week, with it taking effect by the next school year.

CCSD sued the state when a similar bill was passed in 2015. AB469 was meant to address the concerns of the lawsuit. The district would not comment on the status of their lawsuit Monday.

