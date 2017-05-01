Teen arrested in December killing on board RTC bus

Police tape is put up next to a RTC bus in the area of Washington Avenue and Pecos Road after a deadly shooting on Dec. 15, 2016. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Police made an arrest over the weekend in the December deadly shooting of a bus passenger in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, a 16-year-old boy, who was identified as a suspect in the case from Dec. 15, 2016, was arrested on Saturday in the parking lot of 4505 W. Charleston Blvd. The teen was booked into Clark County Juvenile Center on a count of murder.

Metro was originally seeking three people in connection to the homicide case of Jonathan Potter, 20. Police said Potter and his girlfriend may have gotten into an argument with three other people on board an RTC bus. Potter struck one of the individuals.

The confrontation caused the bus driver to pull over in the area of Pecos Road and Washington Avenue, according to police. As this was happening, one of the three individuals pulled out a firearm and shot Potter. The three then fled the bus.

Potter was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

In announcing the arrest, police said the other two people who were being sought in the case were no longer considered persons of interest or suspects.

