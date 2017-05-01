Free brews offered to vets, service members at Beer Park

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas overlooks the Las Vegas Strip. (Source: Mass Interact/Google Maps)

Beer Park, which faces the Las Vegas Boulevard, is kicking off Military Appreciation Month with free brews for veterans and active-duty service members.

The outdoor bar-restaurant is offering the free Budweiser draft beers from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. on Monday.

Valid military identification is required to redeem the offer.

Visitors can also enjoy Beer Park's adult-sized activities such as Jenga, shuffleboard, and Connect Four. An in-house sports book kiosk is also available.

