Free brews offered to vets, service members at Beer Park - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Free brews offered to vets, service members at Beer Park

Posted: Updated:
Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas overlooks the Las Vegas Strip. (Source: Mass Interact/Google Maps) Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas overlooks the Las Vegas Strip. (Source: Mass Interact/Google Maps)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Beer Park, which faces the Las Vegas Boulevard, is kicking off Military Appreciation Month with free brews for veterans and active-duty service members.

The outdoor bar-restaurant is offering the free Budweiser draft beers from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. on Monday.

Valid military identification is required to redeem the offer.

Visitors can also enjoy Beer Park's adult-sized activities such as Jenga, shuffleboard, and Connect Four. An in-house sports book kiosk is also available.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.