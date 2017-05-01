May Day march to affect traffic in Las Vegas Strip area - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

May Day march to affect traffic in Las Vegas Strip area

Members of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 protest outside Palace Station in Las Vegas on Feb. 12, 2016. (Source: FOX5) Members of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 protest outside Palace Station in Las Vegas on Feb. 12, 2016. (Source: FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Up to 7,000 people are expected to take part in May Day march that will tie up traffic in the Las Vegas Strip area.

Nevada Department of Transportation announced traffic restrictions on westbound Flamingo Road between Las Vegas Boulevard and Hugh Hefner Drive, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

A march organized by the Culinary Union Local 226 is set to start in front of the Mirage hotel-casino and progress south on Las Vegas Boulevard. From Las Vegas Boulevard, marchers will head westbound toward the Palms hotel-casino, where the march is expected to conclude.

NDOT urged folks to use caution while traveling through the affected areas. Alternate routes were also urged.

